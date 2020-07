Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 19:21 Hits: 1

A second South Dakota tribal leader called for the removal of the four sculptures on Mount Rushmore, which is carved into land sacred to the Lakota Sioux."Nothing stands as a greater reminder to the Great Sioux Nat...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/505474-second-tribal-leader-calls-for-removal-of-mount-rushmore-before-trump