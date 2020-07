Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 12:05 Hits: 1

President Trump claimed early Wednesday that reports about suspected Russian bounties on coalition forces in Afghanistan were a "hoax" meant to damage him politically."The Russia Bounty story is just another made u...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/505379-trump-dismisses-russian-bounty-allegations-as-a-hoax