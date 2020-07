Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 14:45 Hits: 1

President Trump on Wednesday lashed out at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) for moving ahead with plans to paint "Black Lives Matter" along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, calling the mural a "symbol of hate."Trum...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/505407-trump-black-lives-matter-mural-in-nyc-a-symbol-of-hate-that-would