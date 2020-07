Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 10:00 Hits: 10

Senate Republicans are defending President Trump's handling of intelligence claiming that Russia's military intelligence units offered bounties to Taliban militants to kill U.S. troops, arguing the evidence of bounties ha...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/505348-senate-republicans-defend-trumps-response-on-russian-bounties