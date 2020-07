Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 18:57 Hits: 2

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley will appear nearly a month after nationwide demonstrations prompted questions about the military's role in protest response.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/zOTiz-1jRIs/