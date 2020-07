Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 17:30 Hits: 2

The unrelenting efforts to decapitate the intelligence community and replace skilled and objective analysts with people who will tell the White House what it wants to hear is now bearing its poisoned fruit.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/international/505238-russian-bounty-hunting-trumps-latest-scandal