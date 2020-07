Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 17:00 Hits: 2

A Texas bar owner who is one of several currently suing Gov. Greg Abbott (R) over reimposed restrictions on bars organized a "Bar Lives Matter" concert and protest Sunday.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/505227-texas-bar-owner-bans-masks-organizes-bar-lives-matter-concert-in-protest