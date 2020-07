Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 19:42 Hits: 2

The Republican super PAC the Lincoln Project hit President Trump with a campaign ad released Tuesday over reports of he was briefed that Russia had offered bounties to encourage Taliban-linked militants to kill coal...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/505283-lincoln-project-hits-trump-over-russian-bounties