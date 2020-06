Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 10:00 Hits: 2

House Democrats are weighing how to enforce the use of masks on Capitol Hill during the coronavirus pandemic as a number of GOP lawmakers continue to defy the public health guidance.Multiple committee chairmen, empowered by guidance from the Capitol...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/505144-democrats-start-cracking-down-on-masks-for-lawmakers