Comer named as House Oversight ranking member

House Republican leaders Monday named Rep. James R. Comer, R-Ky., as the next ranking member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Comer was one of several members who expressed interest in the job after Ohio’s Jim Jordan, who had served as ranking member on the Oversight panel since the beginning of the 116th Congress in 2019, was named the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee.

Jordan got his new position on Judiciary when Doug Collins of Georgia launched a Senate campaign and was required to step down from his ranking slot at Judiciary.

North Carolina’s Mark Meadows had been slated to take Jordan’s place at Oversight, but then left Congress to become White House chief of staff.

Of the 16 Republicans still on the Oversight panel, only six have served in the House for at least three terms, and several are already ranking members on other committees. The committee membership left some wondering who would succeed Jordan.

Chip Roy of Texas, Mark E. Green of Tennessee and Comer all told CQ Roll Call in April they were interested in the post.

Comer, in a statement, said he is looks forward to taking the post, and is committed to holding those who misuse tax dollars and promote corruption in the government to account. “I am excited to take the reins as Ranking Member and take my obligation to pursue legitimate waste, fraud and abuse in government very seriously,” he said.

Comer is currently the top Republican on the Oversight Environment Subcommittee and had been encouraged to seek the vacancy, Matt Smith, Comer’s communication’s director, said in April.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated his fellow Kentuckian on the new post Monday saying his “bluegrass values” make him a perfect fit to “keep a watchful eye on the federal government and ensure it never forgets Middle America.”

