Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 29 June 2020

Republican discontent with President Trump's racial rhetoric is getting louder after a new storm.On Sunday, Trump retweeted a video in which a supporter shouted, "White power!" Amid uproar, Trump reversed course -...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/505130-the-memo-gop-cringes-at-new-trump-race-controversy