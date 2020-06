Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 22:48 Hits: 8

Ryan Lizza, chief Washington correspondent for Politico, asked White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday if President Trump believes "it was a good thing that the South lost the Civil War," prompting McEnany...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/505136-ryan-lizza-asks-mcenany-if-trump-believes-it-was-a-good-thing-that-the-south