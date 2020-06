Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 16:32 Hits: 1

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), the chairman of the select committee overseeing the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, is vowing to no longer recognize members of the panel who do not cover their faces...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/505024-clyburn-pledges-not-to-recognize-committee-members-who-dont-wear-masks