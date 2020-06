Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 19:04 Hits: 5

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) was tapped Monday to take overĀ as the top Republican on the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee from former Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), who is now President Trump's chief of staff.Comer edged out Rep. Jody...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/505044-comer-tapped-to-serve-as-top-republican-on-oversight