Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 14:36 Hits: 2

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday defended President Trump's retweet a day earlier in which the president shared a video of a man in Florida shouting "white power," saying he did so to stand up for hi...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/504999-mcenany-trump-shared-video-of-man-shouting-white-power-to-stand-with