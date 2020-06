Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 18:30 Hits: 7

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday sidestepped questions about reports that Russia offered bounties to Taliban fighters to target U.S. military members in Afghanistan.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/505066-mcenany-sidesteps-questions-on-russian-bounty-intel