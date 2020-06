Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 02:26 Hits: 7

Data released by a major Houston hospital system no longer includes information about the hospital system's ICU capacity, a change reportedly made just a day after it previously was updated to show the hospitals reaching...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/504957-houston-hospitals-stop-reporting-covid-19-related-data-after-reaching-base