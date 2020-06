Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 00:50 Hits: 8

Russian bounties on coalition forces in Afghanistan are thought to have resulted in the deaths of several U.S. service members, according to intelligence findings reported on by ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/504955-intelligence-suggests-russian-bounties-led-to-deaths-of-several-us