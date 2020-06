Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 02:19 Hits: 7

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen duped some attendees of a right-wing rally in Washington state into joining him in a racist sing-along as he pretended to be a blue grass singer at the event Saturday, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/504956-sacha-baron-cohen-pranks-right-wing-event-in-washington-state