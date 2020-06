Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 14:23 Hits: 3

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday that she doesn't know "what the Russians have on" President Trump but suggested that information influenced his administration's response to U.S. intelligence that Russia ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/504904-pelosi-on-reported-us-troop-bounties-i-dont-know-what-the-russians