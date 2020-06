Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 14:30 Hits: 3

President Trump is struggling to gain traction with his reelection message, as the death toll from the coronavirus crisis mounts and the economy reels.Trump had been expected to make the economy the centerpiece of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/504804-the-memo-trump-struggles-for-traction-with-2020-message