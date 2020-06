Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 14:54 Hits: 9

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said Sunday that states "can't be putting restrictions on each other" after New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced a 14-day quarantine for travelers from states hit hard by c...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/504907-arkansas-governor-states-cant-be-putting-restrictions-on-each