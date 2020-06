Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 16:18 Hits: 10

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign on Sunday denounced Vice President Pence for his scheduled trip to Dallas, saying it "epitomizes the dismissive attitude" the Trump administration has taken...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/504920-biden-pence-trip-to-dallas-epitomizes-dismissive-attitude-administration