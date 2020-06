Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 14:01 Hits: 8

House Republican Conference chair Liz Cheney (Wyo.) is calling for answers from the White House regarding an explosive report that intelligence officials concluded Russia placed bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/504899-top-gop-lawmaker-calls-for-answers-from-white-house-after-report-on