Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 17:20 Hits: 8

For the third time in four days, Florida broke its record for new cases of COVID-19 in a day, with the Florida Department of Health reporting nearly 10,000 new cases on Saturday.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/504847-florida-sets-another-one-day-record-with-9585-new-coronavirus-cases