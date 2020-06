Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 18:16 Hits: 8

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), normally a staunch ally of the White House, chided President Trump and Fox News over a town hall this week in which the president struggled to articulate what he wanted to accomplish in a pot...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/504851-grassley-knocks-trump-fox-news-over-town-hall-answer