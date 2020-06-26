Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 15:10 Hits: 2

While Rep. Louie Gohmert banged his desk repeatedly and Rep. Ted Lieu imitated President Donald Trump drinking water, at least Dr. Anthony Fauci could please both parties by whipping out a Nationals face mask in the middle of a coronavirus hearing.

Meanwhile, lawmakers continued to struggle with their mics, Trump bungled Rep. Elise Stefanik’s last name and a Senate clerk raised the dead.

[ Also watch: Norton continues push to change name of DC’s football team ]

The post ‘We’re way beyond regular order’ — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/06/26/were-way-beyond-regular-order-congressional-hits-and-misses/