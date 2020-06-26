‘We’re way beyond regular order’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2
While Rep. Louie Gohmert banged his desk repeatedly and Rep. Ted Lieu imitated President Donald Trump drinking water, at least Dr. Anthony Fauci could please both parties by whipping out a Nationals face mask in the middle of a coronavirus hearing.
Meanwhile, lawmakers continued to struggle with their mics, Trump bungled Rep. Elise Stefanik’s last name and a Senate clerk raised the dead.
