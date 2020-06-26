Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 16:09 Hits: 4

The Supreme Court is expected to issue its decision regarding release of President Donald Trump’s tax returns as soon as early next week.

In May, Trump’s lawyers presented several arguments urging the court to shield his returns.

The legal team argued Congress must set a higher bar to issue a subpoena to a president, and that a president is immune from all investigations, both federal and state, while in office.

CQ Roll Call spoke with George Washington University Professor Alan Morrison, who has argued 20 cases before the Supreme Court, on the details of the three consolidated cases and context from past presidential power cases.

The post Trump’s Supreme Court tax case in context appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/06/26/trumps-supreme-court-tax-case-in-context/