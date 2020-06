Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 17:02 Hits: 4

House Democratic leaders on Friday called on Senate Republicans to strengthen voting rights protections, marking their latest venture into racial justice issues in the month since George Floyd's death.The legislative push is sure to go nowhere...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/504720-pelosi-democrats-press-gop-to-update-voting-rights-act