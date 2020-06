Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 00:52 Hits: 9

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) accused President Trump of being “cowardly” for not wearing a mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and said she would support a policy to make wearing the face coverings mandatory in public. "I totally...

