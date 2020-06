Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 20:02 Hits: 2

The owner of a North Carolina racetrack advertised so-called Bubba Rope for sale this week, alluding to a noose that was found earlier this month in the garage used by NASCAR driver Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. at a track...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/504762-north-carolina-racetrack-owner-sells-bubba-rope-after-noose-found-in-bubba