Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 02:10 Hits: 7

A journalist who covered President Trump's rally in Tulsa, Okla. last week announced Friday he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/504818-oklahoma-reporter-tests-positive-for-covid-19-after-attending-at-trumps-tulsa