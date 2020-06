Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 10:00 Hits: 3

The House is poised to pass legislation Friday that would make Washington, D.C., the 51st state, the first time such a bill has ever been approved.The vote will be historic, as legislation to make the District a st...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/504632-house-set-for-historic-vote-on-dc-statehood