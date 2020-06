Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 18:31 Hits: 12

The Wall Street Journal editorial board in a Thursday night op-ed slammed President Trump for not articulating a clear vision for a second term, with the 130-year-old publication warning the incumbent of defeat in Novembe...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/504743-wsj-editorial-board-tees-off-on-trump-trends-pointing-to-historic-repudiation