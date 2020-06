Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 01:01 Hits: 0

The Senate on Wednesday threw the chances of a police reform deal into limbo, raising the likelihood that no agreement is able to pass Congress.The prospects for police reform legislation becoming law this year were dealt a significant setback after...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/504430-police-reform-in-limbo-after-senate-setback