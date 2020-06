Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 16:25 Hits: 2

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) called Thursday for passage of a provision to direct the Department of Transportation to require passenger cars be equipped with drunken driving prevention systems.The provision, included in the House Democrats’...

Read more https://thehill.com/news-by-subject/transportation-infrastructure/504524-dingell-udall-push-provision-to-curtail-drunk