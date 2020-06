Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 17:57 Hits: 2

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday called for Democrats in the Senate to allow a GOP bill to move to a conference with the House as lawmakers prepared to vote on the issue later in the day.The House police reform bill...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/504556-mccarthy-calls-for-police-reform-conference-ahead-of-vote