Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 18:15 Hits: 2

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday tamped down the possibility that House Democrats could pursue impeachment of Attorney General William Barr over accusations that he has politicized the Department of Justice.Some Democrats have expressed...

