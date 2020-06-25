A Wave of Modern Day Lynchings

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 18:12 Hits: 2

Five Men of Color Have Been Found Hanging in Various Parts of the Country; Many Doubt Official Reports of Suicides

The horror of bodies hanging from trees continues – an expression of some of the worst that humanity serves up. Let’s be clear: Lynching has no place in America.

It’s the “strange fruit” Billie Holiday sang about, the thousands of which the National Memorial for Peace and Justice Museum in Montgomery, Ala., has memorialized. Now, we hear of several new cases of hangings, some of which on investigation may not be suicides as originally reported.

The dead include a 17-year-old African American boy hanging from a tree in an elementary school playground in Spring, Texas; a Latino man in Houston; a black man in New York City; and two in Victorville and nearby Palmdale, Calif.

Meanwhile, hate crime investigations of nooses being found have been reported from Oakland to New York City, and recently in the garage of race car driver Bubba Wallace. He was the spark behind removing Confederate flags from NASCAR races.

A new report by Byron Stevenson’s Equal Justice Institute has found there were as many as 2,000 lynchings of black citizens, many previously undiscovered, in the dozen years of Reconstruction following the Civil War, 1865-1877. It’s not just some ancient history. Between Reconstruction and now, there have been more than 4,400 lynchings of blacks who have been memorialized symbolically in the Montgomery museum.

Every study suggests the numbers are undercounted for all the reasons that mob actions or acts of local retribution might be shelved. There were obvious reasons for KKK members to wear masks.

Lynching means looking the captured victim in the eye and watching him or her writhe in pain until death. It is unusually violent.

Even if the White House ignores these events, they demand our attention, at the least to help explain the deep-seated fears, feelings, anger and frustration with a society that seems not to want to remember these atrocities or see them as current or continuing.

You can hear it in conversations and policy debates that start with denying personal responsibility for slavery or the notion that an over-militarized attitude toward policing, particularly in black and brown communities, can be regarded as institutionalized, systemic authority for brutality.

In these denials, there always is a Reason for brutal tactics, justified or not. By contrast, there seems to be no societal demand to explain nooses and hangings.

The History

Your moment of U.S. history:

After the Civil War, Reconstruction brought the registration of thousands of black voters and the election of hundreds of black officials, as well as fierce resistance. That resistance resulted in thousands of lynchings, often away from mobs. The reasons, read by us 140 years later, are predictably absurd.

What lynchings did reflect was White Supremacy and hate, pure and simple. And they have left us a legacy of violence and racial discord that we may never fully resolve. Laws and legislation can go only so far; they don’t reach the individual heart.

The murders described in the new report include politically motivated massacres, such as the killing of as many as 150 black people who were protesting a fixed election in Colfax, La. Also cited were singular instances of brutality. For example, when three white men set fire to a black man in Tennessee in 1873, “just for the fun of seeing” the man “jump,” as one of the killers later said.

There was little official restraint for vigilante groups like the Klan. Accuracy of the number of reported deaths is notoriously unreliable.

Other documented deaths include black elected officials and a black man who had the temerity to vote in a political convention to nominate a Republican governor.

“The local minister, the local doctor, the local lawyer, the head of the City Council — these are the guys inflicting violence,” historian Eric Foner of Columbia University told The New York Times. “Even more than that, it’s supported by the vast bulk of the population.”

What About Now?

When a couple of weeks ago the two bodies in Southern California were found hanging, there were quick findings that they were suicides before authorities, prompted by demonstrations, launched a deeper investigation. It does seem odd that two black people in different communities would pick hanging from trees, a symbol of hate, as the best means for suicide. One had a computer cord around his neck.

The FBI is monitoring the investigations by the Los Angeles County Sheriff in areas where there have been documented cases of both police abuse and white supremacist activity.

Along with the other cases in Texas and Tennessee, the cases would seem to highlight exactly the sort of hate that is the object of multi-ethnic street protests in 750 cities across the country.

That these incidents may end up being suicides, what strikes me is just how near to the surface our deep hatreds lie, whatever the slogan of the day.

Calls for Black Lives Matter are drawing responses from some nebulous other side, which alternately wants to defend police procedures or just push back against perceived black assertiveness or argue that I personally never got to where I am through White Privilege.

One push on the street is drawing another push from the sidelines, spilling into the street.

That’s how Donald Trump thinks he wins — by calling for force to maintain an orderly society in which he conveniently forgets that some citizens lack full rights.

Mine is a family that survived hate. Hate is not something for light weeding; it requires a full-on attack on every front, remembering always that equality is practical as well as aspirational.

We’re so focused on the removal of Confederate statues and clearing the store shelves of brand names with racial overtones that we are forgetting to look at ourselves and our decided indifference to all that is represented by these lynchings.

Americans can do better. And we must.

Featured image: Demonstrators bring candles and flowers, June 13, around a tree where Robert Fuller was found dead June 10 in Palmdale, Calif.

The post A Wave of Modern Day Lynchings appeared first on DCReport.org.

Read more https://www.dcreport.org/2020/06/25/a-wave-of-modern-day-lynchings/