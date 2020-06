Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 21:55 Hits: 13

Short-term health plans routinely refuse to pay the costs of treating beneficiaries, but have seen a surge in enrollment as a result of Trump administration policies, according to a new report released Thursday from...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/504625-house-report-finds-short-term-health-plans-leave-consumers-on-the-hook-for