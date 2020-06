Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 14:51 Hits: 2

The Supreme Court handed the Trump administration a win on Thursday by ruling that asylum-seekers have no right to a federal court hearing before being removed from the U.S.The 7-2 decision allows the administratio...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/504501-supreme-court-permits-fast-track-removal-of-asylum-seekers