Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 14:29 Hits: 1

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), Washington, D.C.’s nonvoting representative in the House, is introducing a bill to remove the Emancipation Statue from the city's Lincoln Park."The designers of the Emancipation Statue in Lincoln Park in DC...

