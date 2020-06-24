Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2
In this episode, we bring you the latest on health policy news and why Tom Ridge, who is also a former Republican governor of Pennsylvania, has joined a bipartisan effort to secure voting in November.
Show Notes:
The post Coronavirus Special Report: Former DHS head Tom Ridge on secure voting and the pandemic appeared first on Roll Call.
Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-former-dhs-head-tom-ridge-on-secure-voting-and-the-pandemic/