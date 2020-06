Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 18:34 Hits: 2

A Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday called for Attorney General William Barr to be impeached, alleging that he is not following the rule of law.Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), an outspoken progressive on the panel, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/504350-judiciary-democrat-calls-for-house-to-pursue-impeachment-of-barr