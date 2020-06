Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 00:59 Hits: 5

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Mississippi man on charges of threatening to kill House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and members of his staff.The man, Newton Wade Townsend, “did threaten to murder B.T. [Bennie...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/504446-man-accused-of-threatening-to-kill-mississippi-democrat-staffers