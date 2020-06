Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 13:36 Hits: 3

Mark Cuban told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he will vote for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over President Trump in November, arguing that Trump "only wants to run a campaign" while Biden "wants...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/504264-mark-cuban-endorses-biden-on-hannity-he-actually-wants-to-run-a-country