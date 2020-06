Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 18:04 Hits: 11

Florida recorded more than 5,500 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, an all-time high that shattered the previous record set just last week.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/504343-florida-sees-5500-new-coronavirus-cases-shatters-one-day-record