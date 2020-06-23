Fauci says no slowdown in testing, despite Trump’s non-joke

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 18:18

Anthony Fauci and other health officials contradicted President Donald Trump’s claim that they would be scaling back coronavirus testing during a House Energy and Commerce hearing Tuesday.

See the video for CQ Roll Call health care reporter Mary Ellen McIntire’s breakdown of what we learned from the lengthy hearing.

[Health officials: US not scaling back COVID-19 testing capacity ]

(Video thumbnail: Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg/POOL)

