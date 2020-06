Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 00:56 Hits: 2

24-year-old Madison Cawthorn won the GOP runoff in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, making him the favorite to replace former Rep. Mark Meadows (R).

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/504149-madison-cawthorn-defeats-meadows-ally-in-north-carolina-house-runoff