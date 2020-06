Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 05:54 Hits: 9

Progressive insurgent Jamaal Bowman was leading Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) by double digits in one of the most heavily anticipated primaries of the year on Tuesday as officials continued to count votes.Bowman, a for...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/504246-bowman-leads-engel-in-new-york-primary-as-vote-count-continues